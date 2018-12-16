Ranking Latest 2018-19 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Candidates

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the latest top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidates. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Dwyane Wade

What an amazing finish to an illustrious career it would be if Wade, who is averaging 14.5 points through his first 20 games this season while shooting a career-best 35.6 percent from 3-point range, won this award. Obviously, it’s extremely unlikely, especially considering the soon-to-be 37-year-old is currently dealing with back soreness. But, the 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion continues to show flashes of his old self, like when he erupted for 35 points against the Raptors and 25 in a win over the Clippers.