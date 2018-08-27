Ranking Best Shooting Guards for 2018-19 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best shooting guards for the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions

Zach LaVine – Staying healthy is priority No. 1 for the former slam dunk contest king, who, though inconsistent, was solid when he returned from his ACL injury.

Jrue Holiday – Outplaying Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum in New Orleans’ first round playoff series against Portland was a good sign for the 28-year-old, who thrived playing off the ball.

Gary Harris – Especially if Isaiah Thomas can overcome his hip problems, Denver has a trio of guards who are all capable of averaging over 20 points.

Lou Williams – Who could have possibly predicted that the 31-year-old would average nearly 23 points in his 13th NBA season? Was it a fluke or will Williams be a legitimate All-Star candidate in 2018-19?

Eric Gordon – If not for “Sweet Lou” and his unexpected breakout season, the Rockets’ sharpshooter would have claimed back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year Awards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. – Especially with Kristaps Porzingis out, probably for most if not all of 2018-19, the former Michigan standout should, statistically speaking, have a terrific season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Not since the Kings featured Mike Bibby and Kevin Martin have we seen a backcourt this talented in Sacramento.