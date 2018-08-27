Ranking Best Point Guards for 2018-19 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the best point guards for the 2018-19 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Kyle Lowry – Adjusting to life without DeMar DeRozan and learning to play with Kawhi Leonard will be the 32-year-old’s chief tasks this season.

Goran Dragic – Consistency is still something “The Dragon” struggles with, although there’s no denying just how crafty and dynamic he is when he attacks the basket.

D.J. Augustin – Which point guard last season had the best 3-point percentage after the All-Star break with at least 100 attempts? The answer is Augustin, who made 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts during that stretch.

Dennis Smith Jr. – Learning to be more efficient – the 20-year-old shot 39.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc during his rookie season – will be key for his growth.

De’Aaron Fox – He, like DSJ, was erratic with his shooting in his first year. Other than that, Sac’s speedster had a solid rookie campaign.

Jamal Murray – Although it’s still ambiguous whether he will ever evolve into a true point guard, the 21-year-old made excellent progress last season. Adding Isaiah Thomas makes Denver’s backcourt situation interesting if the two-time NBA All-Star has no more setbacks with his hip.

Mike Conley – An Achilles injury cost him nearly the entire 2017-18 season. Will the soon-to-be 31-year-old be healthy enough this year to get Memphis back into playoff contention?