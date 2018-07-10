Ranking Top 10 Passers in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the top 10 passers in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Mark Jackson

Jackson was an extension of the coach on the floor, always communicating with his teammates and setting them up for easy baskets. Although he wasn’t the most athletic and had little to no explosion off the dribble, the 1988 NBA Rookie of the Year showed a passion to pass, punctuated by his trademark “Jackson Jiggle” after delivering some of his jaw-dropping dimes. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native ranks fourth all time in assists.