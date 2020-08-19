Ranking 10 Most Significant Magic-Bucks Game 1 Stats

#10 The Magic’s 29 assists

It was just the eighth time in Magic playoff history they dished out 29 or more assists. D.J. Augustin handed out 11 of them, while Markelle Fultz had six dimes. The 34 assists Orlando recorded on April 26, 1996 against Detroit is the team playoff high.

#9 Khris Middleton’s 14 points

One of the big questions for the Bucks is whether Middleton, a two-time NBA All-Star, is good enough to be the second best player on a championship team. Toronto eliminated Milwaukee in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals largely because it minimized Middleton, who averaged just 13.7 points on 41.1 percent shooting in the series. Kudos to both Evan Fournier and James Ennis III, Middleton’s primary defenders, for the job they did in Game 1 against him.

#8 Terrence Ross’ plus-19

Unique for him, Ross did all of his scoring damage inside the 3-point line and at the free throw line. He finished with 18 points, second most on the team. But his impact went far beyond his scoring, as the Magic outscored the Bucks by 19 when the 6-foot-6 29-year-old was on the court.

#7 The Magic’s 16 made 3-pointers

Did you know that it was only the third time in franchise history that the Magic made 16 or more 3-pointers in a playoff game? The 17 they knocked down in Game 4 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavs is the team postseason record. Nikola Vucevic drilled five triples, while Gary Clark made four of them and Fournier, who was ice cold for most of the game, sank three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

#6 The Magic’s 39% 3-point shooting

What’s interesting about this stat is that it totally aligns with what transpired in the regular season. When the Bucks lost – which only happened 17 times – opponents combined to shoot 39.1% from downtown. When they won, opponents combined to shoot just 34.4% from distance.

#5 The 106 possessions for both teams

One of the main reasons the Magic had the third best offensive rating over their final 20 games of the regular season was their faster pace of play, which was something the Bucks were known for throughout the year. To match Milwaukee’s pace and win was significant, as it shows Orlando can play at the Bucks’ speed and be effective.

#4 Vucevic’s 35 points

The last time a Magic player scored 30-plus points in a playoff game was on April 19, 2011 when Dwight Howard scored 33 against the Hawks. Vucevic, who also grabbed 14 rebounds, became just the fourth player in team history to record 35-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a postseason contest. The other three to do this were Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Howard (three times) and Tracy McGrady.

#3 The Magic’s 122 points

It was the second most points the Magic have ever scored in a playoff game and the fourth time they racked up at least 120. The 124 points Orlando scored in Game 1 of the 1995 first round against Boston is the team postseason record.

#2 The Magic’s 25 points off turnovers

So far that’s a 2020 NBA playoff most. Although the Bucks were by far and away the best defensive team in the regular season, giving up points off turnovers was something they did quite a bit of. What’s interesting about it is that last year Milwaukee ranked No. 2 in the league in this category. This season, on the other hand, they ranked 16th.

#1 The Bucks’ 10 fast break points

Only two teams, the Raptors and Lakers, averaged more fast break points in the regular season than the Bucks. Surrendering only 10 of them, eight fewer than Milwaukee’s average, was huge for the Magic, who ranked fourth in the NBA this season in opponent fast break points.