Ranking Okeke's Top College Performances

Tied #10

Chuma Okeke’s best performance from his freshman year came against Auburn’s in-state rival, Alabama, on Feb. 21, 2018 when he posted 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a reserve role.

Tied #10

Okeke filled up the stat sheet in Auburn’s first game of the 2018-19 season, posting 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks against South Alabama on Nov. 6, 2018.

#9

Okeke came up clutch down the stretch against Florida in the semifinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament, making two shots in the final three minutes and grabbing a critical rebound that preceded Jared Harper’s dagger triple with 13 seconds left.

#8

Although he wasn’t able to get into a rhythm on the offensive end against Duke on Nov. 20, 2018 at the Maui Invitational, finishing with just six points on 3-of-10 shooting, Okeke did an incredible job defending Zion Williamson, who made only four shots and scored just 13 points.

#7

In what was a big statement win for Auburn early in the year, the Tigers blew out Washington, which featured two eventual 2019 NBA Draft picks, on Nov. 9, 2018 behind Okeke’s 19-point, 10-rebound performance.

#6

Okeke scored 23 of Auburn’s 55 points against Ole Miss on Feb. 13, 2019, making eight of his 11 shot attempts and two of his three 3-point tries.

#5

In one of the NCAA Tournament’s most exciting games this year, Okeke buried a pair of clutch free throws with 15 seconds remaining to put Auburn up by three against New Mexico State in the opening round. The Tigers avoided the upset, winning 78-77.

#4

Okeke, who scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.3 seconds remaining to lift Auburn to a thrilling victory over Georgia on Feb. 27, 2019.

#3

In Auburn’s last regular season game of the year, Okeke came up huge on both ends of the floor, finishing with 22 points and recording one of his four steals in the final seconds to seal the Tigers’ victory over then-ranked No. 5 Tennessee.

#2

Behind Okeke's 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals, Auburn won its second ever conference tournament championship and first since 1985, thrashing Tennessee in the 2019 SEC Tournament title game.

#1

Before injuring his knee midway through the second half of Auburn’s Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina, Okeke was having his best college game, tallying 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes of action.