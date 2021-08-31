Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Small Forwards for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 small forwards for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 DeMar DeRozan

You will notice a superstar missing from this list. That’s Kawhi Leonard, as we just don’t know what his status is for this season as he recovers from knee surgery. Also not included in the top 10 is RJ Barrett, who some think will make a giant leap this season. Another snub is Bojan Bogdanovic, which probably is a mistake as he the last few years has exceeded expectations. The safe choice right now for No. 10 is DeRozan, now a Chicago Bull. It’s going to be interesting to see how he meshes with Zach LaVine. Both need the ball in their hands to be effective. Billy Donovan has a tough job ahead of him figuring out how to get these two to complement one another while also maximizing Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball’s skills and not losing sight of the development of Patrick Williams and Coby White.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>