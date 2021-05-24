Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Small Forwards in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 small forwards in the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 DeMar DeRozan

For a second consecutive season, the Spurs missed the playoffs, which sounds strange saying considering they were in the postseason for 22 straight years before this fall in the standings. Despite that, DeRozan had a solid campaign with averages of 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 6.9 assists. His best scoring performance this season came on Jan. 9 against the Timberwolves when he erupted for 38 points, one of his 11 30-plus point games in 2020-21. Other players who deserve a mention on this list include Most Improved Player Award finalist Jerami Grant, Gordon Hayward, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Dillon Brooks, Mikal Bridges and Harrison Barnes.

