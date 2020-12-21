Ranking NBA's Top 10 Small Forwards for 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects his top 10 small forwards for the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Michael Porter Jr.

Others might be more deserving for the 10th spot, just based on their career resumes. San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, a four-time NBA All-Star, is definitely one of them. Utah’s Bojan Bogdanovic and Indiana’s TJ Warren are two others. But, after his sensational performance at Disney to finish up the 2019-20 regular season, Porter Jr. appears poised to have a breakout campaign. In the seven seeding games he played in for Denver prior to its incredible playoff run, the 6-foot-10, 218-pound forward averaged 22.0 points on 55.1 percent shooting overall and 42.2 percent from 3-point distance. Not many doubt his offensive capabilities, which most think, if he stays healthy, will help him shine in the league for many years. It’s his defense that could prevent him from being one of the league’s top players. The Lakers exploited the 22-year-old’s defensive ineffectiveness every time he was on the floor during the Western Conference Finals.

Another small forward to keep a close eye on this season is Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter, who was impressive during the preseason.

