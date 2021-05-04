Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Sixth Man of the Year Candidates in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidates (through games before May 4). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Terrence Ross – Has been out lately with back spasms, but is averaging a career high in points and has twice scored 30-plus.

Jalen Brunson – Just another Villanova product out-performing his draft slot. He’s shooting nearly 52 percent from the field.

Montrezl Harrell – Averaging far fewer minutes with the Lakers than he did with the Clippers, but continues to be one of the scrappiest, most energetic, and most efficient players in the league.

Shake Milton – Has scored 20-plus eight times this year but has been held to under 10 points 17 times. He could be an X-factor for Philly come playoff time.

Tyler Herro – Not quite the second year many expected of him after his stellar postseason play in the Disney bubble as a rookie, but still solid averaging 14.9 points.

Tyrese Haliburton – Obviously more of a Rookie of the Year candidate, as he’s first among rookies in assists and second in points.

Malik Monk – Was sensational in February (averaged 16.6 points that month) and solid in March but an ankle injury kept him out nearly all of April.

Thaddeus Young – Shooting a career-best percentage from the field and dishing out a career high in assists, but his Bulls have underachieved.

