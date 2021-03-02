Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Sixth Man of the Year Candidates Through First Half of 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates so far this season (through games before March 2). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Derrick Rose

Right now, an argument could be made that Julius Randle is the league’s Most Improved Player and Tom Thibodeau is the Coach of the Year, although Quin Snyder, Doc Rivers, Steve Nash and Monty Williams are certainly in the running for that honor as well. While he’s not the favorite for this award, Rose has made a big impact since New York acquired him in a trade, scoring in double figures in seven of his first 10 games with his new squad. It's worth noting that Rose has started in each of the Knicks' last three games, but the assumption is that he will return to a reserve role when Elfrid Payton is back in the lineup.

Other players warranting consideration for this list include Malik Monk, Kyle Kuzma, Lou Williams, Eric Paschall, Josh Jackson, Goran Dragic, Patty Mills, Tyrese Haliburton, Bobby Portis and Cameron Johnson.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>