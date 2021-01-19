Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Sixth Man of the Year Candidates So Far in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidates to this point of the season (through games before Jan. 19). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Cameron Johnson

Several players were in the running for the 10th spot on this list. Certainly, cases could be made for veterans Goran Dragic, Rudy Gay, Derrick Rose and Bobby Portis. But, at the moment, Johnson has probably made more of an impact on his team than the others in consideration. Just in his second year in the league, the 24-year-old born in Moon Township, Pennsylvania is shooting a shade under 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point distance. It is worth noting that Phoenix head coach Monty Williams vaulted him into the Suns’ starting lineup for the first time this year in their last game, so it’s possible he will not qualify for this honor by season’s end if he continues to be on the court for opening tips.

