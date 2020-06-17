Ranking NBA's 2019-20 Top 10 Sixth Man of the Year Candidates

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidates in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 George Hill

Last season after he was traded from the Cavs to the Bucks, Hill shot just 28 percent from 3-point range. This year, his first full season in Milwaukee, the recently-turned 34-year-old is shooting a league-best 48 percent from downtown. Although Hill, now a 12-year NBA veteran, has always been a solid outside shooter, shooting 20 percent higher from long distance is quite an extraordinary jump. The Bucks averaged the most points in the league prior to the hiatus, had the second best field goal percentage and made the fifth most 3-pointers. Their bench, specifically, knocked down the third most triples, with Hill connecting on 73 of them. For the Bucks to break through this season and reach the Finals, they will need their reserves to stay hot from 3-point land.

