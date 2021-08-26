Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Shooting Guards for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 shooting guards for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Bogdan Bogdanovic

I had four players in mind for the 10th spot, and truthfully, I’m still torn. Right there with Bogdanovic, who averaged 18.7 points after the All-Star break last season on 48.9 percent overall shooting and 46.2 percent 3-point shooting, are the Blazers’ C.J. McCollum, statistically the best of the group, Knicks signee Evan Fournier and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 6-foot-6 Bogdanovic is the one most likely to make the biggest impact on a team with championship aspirations, although maybe it’s a bit extreme to say the Hawks are in the conversation even after their storybook playoff run in 2021.

Others who deserve consideration for a spot on this list are Buddy Hield, Fred VanVleet, Caris LeVert, Collin Sexton, Tim Hardaway Jr., Terry Rozier, Dillon Brooks and Terrence Ross.

