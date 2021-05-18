Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Shooting Guards in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 shooting guards in the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Collin Sexton

Several other players were in the mix for one of the final spots on this list, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Fred VanVleet, RJ Barrett, Buddy Hield and Anthony Edwards. But ultimately, Sexton edged out each of them. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound combo guard averaged a career-high 24.3 points on nearly 48 percent shooting. The Cavs, although not in the playoffs for the third straight year, have an intriguing blend of young talent. Their backcourt featuring Sexton and Darius Garland, who came on strong after the All-Star break, will be worth keeping an eye on going forward. The same goes for both Isaac Okoro, who has a chance to blossom into one of the league’s best defenders, and Jarrett Allen, acquired in the four-team blockbuster James Harden trade in mid-January.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>