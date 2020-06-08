Ranking NBA's Top 10 Shooting Guards in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 shooting guards during the 2019-20 season prior to the hiatus. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Jaylen Brown

The top three candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award are probably New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Boston’s Brown – perhaps in that order, although there are a few others in the conversation as well including Brown's Boston teammate, Jayson Tatum, Orlando's Markelle Fultz and Ingram's teammate in New Orleans, Lonzo Ball. Brown, the Celtics' third overall draft pick in 2016, has improved his scoring average by over seven points from last year. He’s been very efficient, too, making 49 percent of his shot attempts overall, nearly four percent better than last season, and 38.1 percent of his 3-point tries, also about four percent better than a year ago. Still just 23 years old, Brown has scored at least 30 points five times this season, including on Dec. 27 against the Cavs when he racked up 34.

Other top shooting guards not on this list include Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, the L.A. Clippers' Lou Williams and New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>