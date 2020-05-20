Ranking Top 10 Scorers in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his best scorers in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had the fadeaways. Wilt Chamberlain had the finger roll. Hakeem Olajuwon had the Dream Shake. Tim Duncan had the bank shot. Dirk Nowitzki had the one-legged fall-away. But none of those signature shots were like Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook. It was a thing of beauty and nobody else has ever mastered it. Several times throughout his career he won games for his team with that shot – like on opening night of the 1979-80 season when he hit one at the buzzer against the San Diego Clippers. Kareem, the NBA’s all-time points leader, was the game’s best scorer during his years with the Bucks. He averaged at least 30 points in four of his first six NBA seasons.

Other players deserving consideration for this list include Duncan, Olajuwon, Nowitzki, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Tracy McGrady, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Stephen Curry, Alex English and Russell Westbrook.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>