Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Rookies in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 rookies in the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Tied #10 Desmond Bane

Among all rookies who attempted at least 100 threes, Bane had the best 3-point percentage (43.2 percent). In fact, Memphis’ sharpshooter became just the 11th player in NBA history to make at least 43 percent of his 3-point tries on 100 or more attempts as a rookie, per Stathead. Since 2010, only he, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and Josh Richardson can say they’ve accomplished that. Three times Bane, who played four years at TCU, scored 20 points or more, including in back-to-back games in early May against the Knicks and Timberwolves.

Other rookies who deserve a mention include Jaden McDaniels, James Wiseman, Tyrese Maxey, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Payton Pritchard, Malachi Flynn, Theo Maledon, Alexsej Pokusevski, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Facundo Campazzo.

