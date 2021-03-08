Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Rookies Through First Half of 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 rookies so far this season (through games before March 11). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Saben Lee

Deciding on the player ranked 10th on this list was quite tough. Several others deserved consideration, including Boston’s Payton Pritchard, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Orlando’s Chuma Okeke, Miami’s Precious Achiuwa, Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro, Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate and OKC’s Theo Maledon. However, Lee has probably been the most surprising of them all in his relatively limited action to this point. Currently on a two-way contract with the Pistons, the 6-foot-2 speedster out of Vanderbilt has scored in double figures in four of his first 15 NBA games, two of which were 20-plus-point performances. Although 3-point shooting was not a strength of his in college, Lee has made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc this season. Relentless at breaking down the defense and getting into the paint, the St. Louis native has the tools to evolve into a dynamic playmaker as he continues to mature.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>