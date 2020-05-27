Ranking Top 10 Rivalries in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best rivalries in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Celtics vs. Pistons

Where does Larry Bird’s steal and subsequent dish to Dennis Johnson for the go-ahead basket in the closing moments of Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals rank among the greatest plays in NBA history? It’s probably in the top five, considering how improbable of a sequence it was. That series as a whole, won by Boston in seven games, between the Celtics and Pistons was truly spectacular. It’s really amazing how similar the Boston-Detroit and Detroit-Chicago rivalries from the late 80s/early 90s were. Just as it was for the Bulls in their attempt to unseat the Pistons in the East, Detroit had to endure those same growing pains before finally overthrowing Boston.

