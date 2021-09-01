Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Power Forwards for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 power forwards for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Jaren Jackson Jr.

Several players were in the running for the 10th spot. The Cavs have two on their roster in Lauri Markkanen, acquired by Cleveland in a sign-and-trade from Chicago, and 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick Evan Mobley. It’s going to take time for he and Jarrett Allen to connect on the court, though. Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, assuming he’s healthy, is someone to keep an eye on. Defensively, not many are better than him and his ceiling on the other end is high as well. Jackson played well when he came back from his knee injury, averaging 14.4 points in the 11 regular season games he appeared in and 13.6 points in Memphis’ first-round playoff series against Utah.

