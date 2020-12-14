Ranking NBA's Top 10 Power Forwards for 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects his top 10 power forwards for the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Tobias Harris

It didn’t take long for Daryl Morey, Philadelphia’s new president of basketball operations, to retool the 76ers’ roster. They traded away Al Horford, who either didn’t fit alongside Joel Embiid or is just simply declining, and acquired some proven outside shooters in Danny Green and Seth Curry. They also added Dwight Howard to back Embiid up. Not only will Embiid and Ben Simmons have to jell under new head coach Doc Rivers for Philly to go far in the postseason, Harris is likely going to have to be a 20-plus point-per-game scorer. He averaged 19.6 in last year’s regular season, but really struggled in the Sixers’ playoff series against the Celtics, averaging just 15.8 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the floor and 13.3 percent from 3-point distance.

Other power forwards to keep an eye on this season are Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr., the No. 2 and No. 4 overall draft picks in 2018. Both need to get healthy. Also, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and Kevin Love are three veterans looking to show they have more left in the tank. A Rookie of the Year favorite to many, just based on the offensive firepower he should give the Knicks, is Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in last month’s draft. Another promising young player to pay attention to is Sekou Doumbouya, who will turn just 20 years old in late December.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>