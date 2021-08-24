Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Point Guards for 2021-22 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects the top 10 point guards for the 2021-22 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Chris Paul

Is it silly to rank a 2020-21 MVP candidate and someone that completely transformed a franchise that went from missing the playoffs for 10 straight years to reaching the NBA Finals No. 10 on this list? Maybe. But there are a few reasons CP3 is ranked 10th. For one, who ranked ahead of him should absolutely be ranked behind him? The number of elite point guards in the league right now is at an all-time high. Secondly, isn’t it possible, maybe even likely, that fatigue will be a factor? The Suns’ offseason was truncated, and Paul has a lot of mileage on his body. Finally, are we certain Phoenix’s breakout 2020-21 season was the start of something long-lasting? Let’s not pretend like injuries didn’t play a role in the playoffs. The number of quality Western Conference teams is growing and strengthening.

Others deserving a mention on this list are Russell Westbrook, now a member of his hometown Lakers, Heat signee Kyle Lowry, Bulls signee Lonzo Ball, a vastly improved Darius Garland, defensive ace Jrue Holiday, fellow veteran Mike Conley, D’Angelo Russell, who quietly had a strong finish last season, and several of the NBA’s promising rookies, including Detroit’s Cade Cunningham (if he’s playing point guard), Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (if he’s playing point guard) and Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, arguably the most impressive performer at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

