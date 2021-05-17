Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Point Guards in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 point guards in the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Mike Conley Jr.

Conley was named an All-Star replacement and his team, the Jazz, finished with the best record in the league. His numbers, while solid, were not as impressive as some of the other point guards in consideration for the 10th spot, including Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon. However, Conley, in his 14th NBA season and second in Utah, did shoot 41.2 percent from 3-point range, his best mark from downtown in his career. Other lead guards who deserve a mention on this list are LaMelo Ball, his older brother Lonzo, Dejounte Murray, D’Angelo Russell, Darius Garland and Jamal Murray, who would have probably ranked somewhere between seven and 10 if he didn’t tear his ACL in mid-April.

