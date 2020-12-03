Ranking NBA's Top 10 Point Guards for 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen projects his top 10 point guards for the 2020-21 season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Ja Morant

Only four players last season, per Second Spectrum tracking data, averaged more drives to the basket than Morant, who captured the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. The key moving forward for him is to become a better finisher on those attacks, as he connected on just 48.4 percent of his shots when he drove to the hoop. The Grizzlies will need a healthy Jaren Jackson Jr., who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in early August at Disney, to make serious gains, this season and beyond. He and Morant, assuming both reach their full potential, have a chance to blossom into one of the best guard-forward duos in the league down the road. Acquiring Desmond Bane, one of the 2020 draft class’ best shooters, should help Memphis improve from 3-point range, where they really struggled last year.

Other point guards deserving consideration for this list include Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, D'Angelo Russell, Jrue Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon, Markelle Fultz, Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker and new Houston Rocket John Wall, who will be making his highly anticipated return to game action. LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes, Kira Lewis Jr. and Cole Anthony, the first four point guards selected in the 2020 draft, all have the potential to do some big things early in their careers.

