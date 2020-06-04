Ranking NBA's Top 10 Point Guards in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 point guards during the 2019-20 season prior to the hiatus. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Spencer Dinwiddie

Is Dinwiddie currently the third best player in the league that was chosen in the second round of an NBA Draft? Nikola Jokic, Denver’s 41st pick in 2014, is clearly No. 1 on that list. Khris Middleton, Detroit’s 39th pick in 2012 who was traded to Milwaukee a year later, has to be No. 2. After those two, though, few, if any, have played better and have had a more prominent role in 2019-20 than Brooklyn’s floor general, who was the 38th selection in ’14 by the Pistons. Other top-tier former second round draft selections this season include three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Lou Williams, former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, Utah’s sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic and Charlotte’s rising star Devonte’ Graham.

Other top point guards in 2019-20 not included on this list are Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Indiana’s Brogdon, Charlotte's Graham, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe, New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball, Orlando’s Markelle Fultz, Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell and Chicago’s Coby White.

