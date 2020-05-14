Ranking Biggest Playoff Upsets in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his biggest playoff upsets in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mention: Warriors beat Bullets in 1975 NBA Finals

Although not nearly as shocking as the Pistons beating the Lakers in 2004, the Mavs beating the Heat in 2011 or the Cavs rallying from 3-1 down to defeat the Warriors in 2016, the 1975 Warriors knocking off the 60-win Bullets was quite a surprise. Washington that year appeared to be the much deeper, more talented team. Elvin Hayes and Phil Chenier were terrific leading up to the Finals and looked poised to help the Bullets put a bow on their great season with a title. But, Golden State had other ideas, as Rick Barry was sensational, averaging 29.5 points in the Warriors’ sweep over the Bullets.

