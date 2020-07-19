Ranking NBA's MVP Candidates in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 MVP candidates in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Donovan Mitchell

Deciding on the 10th player for this list was tough. Chris Paul definitely was in the mix. Nobody thought the Thunder would be battling for a top four seed in the West playoffs after they traded Russell Westbrook and Paul George last summer. Jimmy Butler, the rock of the Heat this season, got some consideration. His former teammate in Philly, Joel Embiid, deserves praise, even though he had his fair share of injuries this season. Damian Lillard put up tremendous numbers, but Portland underachieved. Ultimately, though, Mitchell seemed like the best option here. The Utah guard averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists before the hiatus.

