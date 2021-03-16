Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Most Improved Player Award Candidates in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Most Improved Player Award candidates so far this season (through games before March 16). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Dejounte Murray

It’s a rare thing to ask about the Spurs, but are they the biggest surprise of the 2020-21 season so far? They are extremely disciplined on defense. They rank No. 1 in opponent points off turnovers and in the top 10 in opponent fast break points. Helping make that happen is their starting point guard, Murray, who ranks sixth in the league in total steals. Another one of San Antonio’s young players who has made great strides this season is Keldon Johnson, who is third on the team, behind DeMar DeRozan and Murray, in scoring.

