Ranking NBA's Top 10 Most Improved Player Award Candidates in 2019-20

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 Most Improved Player Award candidates in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Honorable Mentions: Luka Doncic/Trae Young/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Some have Doncic in the top three for this award and Young and Gilgeous-Alexander somewhere in the top 10. While that’s fair considering all three have substantially improved from a year ago, the fact is that it’s extremely rare for second-year players who were first round draft picks to win this award. The last time a first round draft selection captured this prize in their second NBA season was in 1994 when Don MacLean claimed it while playing for the Washington Bullets. Before MacLean, Alvin Robertson (1986), Kevin Johnson (1989) and Rony Seikaly (1990) were other first round picks to win the league’s Most Improved Player Award in their second NBA seasons.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>