Ranking Top 10 Fifth Overall Draft Picks in NBA History

For the first time in team history, the Orlando Magic will have two draft picks in the top eight in the same year. One of the picks will be made fifth overall. OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen lists his top players in NBA history chosen fifth in the draft. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mention: Trae Young, 2018

Young, just 22 years old, is in the midst of having one of the best playoff debuts in NBA history. Through the first two rounds, he is averaging 29.1 points and 10.4 assists. He and Luka Doncic were traded for one another on draft night in 2018. Obviously with this being only Young’s third NBA season, he doesn’t yet have the accolades that the others on this list accumulated over the course of their careers.

Other former No. 5 overall picks deserving consideration on this list include Kevin Love, Larry Foust, DeMarcus Cousins, Walter Davis, Sidney Moncrief, Jeff Mullins, Steve Smith, De’Aaron Fox, Sam Lacey, Purvis Short and Devin Harris.

