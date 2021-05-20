Ranking NBA's Top 10 European Players in 2020-21 Season

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 European players this season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Kristaps Porzingis

From game to game, it always seemed uncertain whether Porzingis was going to suit up or not. When he did, though, the 7-foot-3, 240-pounder was very productive. In nearly half of the 43 contests he appeared in, Porzingis racked up 20-plus points, including on Feb. 12 when he erupted for 36 points and made eight 3-pointers against the Pelicans. The Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers first round playoff rematch is going to be an intriguing showdown. The Mavs need Porzingis to have a big series if they are going to have a chance at knocking off the Clippers.

Others deserving consideration for this list include Evan Fournier, Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby, Goran Dragic, Maxi Kleber, Jusuf Nurkic, Enes Kanter, Lauri Markkanen and Danilo Gallinari.

