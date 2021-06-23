Ranking Top 10 Eighth Overall Draft Picks in NBA History

For the first time in team history, the Orlando Magic will have two draft picks in the top eight in the same year. OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen lists his top players in NBA history selected eighth overall in the draft. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Ron Harper, 1986

Is Harper the greatest retired player to never make an All-Star team? It’s possible he is, although several others, including Eddie Johnson, Kevin Martin, Lamar Odom, Marcus Camby, Happy Hairston and fellow former No. 8 overall draft pick Andre Miller, certainly warrant consideration. Harper averaged 22.9 points in his first NBA season, the best scoring mark by a rookie who never went on to make an All-Star team. What he did do a lot of late in his career was win championships. He captured five of them in all, three with Michael Jordan’s Bulls and two with Shaq & Kobe’s Lakers.

Others deserving a mention on this list of the greatest No. 8 overall picks include the aforementioned Miller, Satch Sanders, Clark Kellogg, Calvin Natt, Rudy Gay, Campy Russell, Jamal Crawford, Junior Bridgeman and Collin Sexton.

