Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Defenders So Far in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 defenders to this point of the season (through games before Jan. 20). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Andrew Wiggins

Believe it or not, Wiggins has been one of the NBA’s best defenders this season. In case you aren’t convinced, watch the Warriors’ games against the Clippers from earlier this season. Wiggins did an incredible job defending Kawhi Leonard, who shot 2-of-10 from the field when Wiggins was the closest defender in those two contests combined, per Second Spectrum tracking data. In the Warriors’ subsequent two games, which were against the Raptors and Pacers, the 25-year-old had nine blocks combined. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has trusted the 6-foot-8 forward to guard players with different skillsets. Against the Lakers recently, for example, Wiggins was tasked with guarding Dennis Schroder on some plays and LeBron James on others.

