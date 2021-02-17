Ranking NBA’s Top 10 Centers So Far in 2020-21

OrlandoMagic.com’s Josh Cohen ranks his top 10 centers so far this season (through games before Feb. 17). Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns has only played in eight games so far this season, so an argument could be made that others such as Al Horford, Deandre Ayton, Clint Capela or Chris Boucher should be on this list instead. But, it’s also obvious that Towns is among the 10 best centers in the NBA and assuming he’s on the court going forward, he’s going to remain on this list and probably rank higher by the time the season is over. With the Timberwolves still nowhere near playoff contention and with the news that D’Angelo Russell will have knee surgery and miss extended time, the main storyline to watch in Minnesota these next few weeks will be the chemistry between Towns and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards. Although it came in a loss against the Lakers, the two played well together on Feb. 16 when Edwards scored 28 points and Towns had an efficient 15.

