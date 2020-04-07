Ranking NBA's Top 10 Centers of the 2000s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best centers from the 2000s (1999-00 season to 2009-10 season). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 David Robinson

Although he was more of a 90s player, making eight of his 10 NBA All-Star appearances that decade, Robinson winning his second NBA title in 2003, his final season in the NBA, vaulted him onto this list. Robinson had a really good Finals series that year, too, scoring in double figures in four of the six games against the Nets, including Game 6 when he posted 13 points and 17 rebounds in the last game of his career.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>