Ranking NBA's Top 10 Small Forwards of the 2000s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best small forwards from the 2000s (1999-00 season to 2009-10 season). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Grant Hill

Some think Hill, a seven-time NBA All-Star, would have ultimately transformed into one of the top 10 players of all time if ankle injuries didn’t hinder him. In fact, some speculate that he would have ascended in the way LeBron James did – just based on style of play, versatility and early career production. Still, the former Duke star deserves a ton of praise for the resilience he showed overcoming all of his medical setbacks. In 2004-05, several years after injuries started to hamper him, Hill made his return to the All-Star Game, helping the East beat the West that year.

