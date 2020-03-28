Ranking NBA's Top 10 Shooting Guards of the 2000s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best shooting guards from the 2000s (1999-00 season to 2009-10 season). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Brandon Roy

In the late part of this decade – which included him winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2007 followed by being selected to three consecutive All-Star Games – it looked like Roy was going to turn into an all-time great. Knee injuries, however, starting in 2010 prevented that from happening. In a 2008 game against the Suns, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard erupted for a career-best 52 points – one of the decade’s best performances. That same season, although his team lost the series, Roy was spectacular in the first round of the playoffs against the Rockets, averaging 26.7 points in the six games while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.

Other players deserving consideration on this list include Reggie Miller, Michael Jordan (Wizards version), Michael Redd, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell and Jerry Stackhouse.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>