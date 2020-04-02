Ranking NBA's Top 10 Power Forwards of the 2000s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best power forwards from the 2000s (1999-00 season to 2009-10 season). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Rashard Lewis

Nowadays, it’s abnormal if a team doesn’t play with a power forward that can stretch the floor. But back in 2007, it was far less common. Traditionalists didn’t seem in favor of it. The Magic, with Stan Van Gundy as their head coach, in many ways changed the definition of the power forward position by turning Lewis, previously a conventional small forward with the Sonics, into a floor-spacing four-man. Lewis adapted extremely well to the switch, as he led the NBA in made 3-pointers in 2008-09, the season the Magic advanced to the NBA Finals. During that playoff run, the two-time NBA All-Star was incredibly clutch, particularly in the conference finals against the Cavs when he knocked down huge late-game shots in Games 1 and 4.

Other players deserving consideration for this list include Lamar Odom, Antawn Jamison, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Carlos Boozer, Elton Brand, LaMarcus Aldridge and Andrei Kirilenko.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>