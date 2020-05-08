Ranking Top 10 Players That Never Won NBA Championship

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best players that never won an NBA championship (inactive players only). Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Honorable Mention: Dominique Wilkins

The only player that truly had the same kind of athleticism that Michael Jordan had during the 80s and early 90s was Wilkins, the league’s scoring champion in 1985-86. Twice, in fact, including that year, he averaged over 30 points per game, making him just one of 16 players all time to average at least 30 more than once. One of the greatest playoff duels in NBA history featured the nine-time All-Star. He had 47 points for Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals, while Boston’s Larry Bird scored 34. Many years later – 2008 to be exact – LeBron James (45 points) and Paul Pierce (41) had a similar type of duel in another epic Game 7 in Boston.

