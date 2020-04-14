Ranking Top 10 Duos in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best duos in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic's Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars

It’s rare for each half of a duo to both be named the Finals MVP during their time together. In fact, only three of the tandems that made this list accomplished that. Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain each won the award, although the Lakers lost when West won it in 1969. Magic Johnson captured the award three times with L.A. in the 80s and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once (Kareem earned Finals MVP with the Bucks earlier in his career as well). The other duo to achieve this unusual feat was Thomas and Dumars. In 1989, when the Pistons swept the Lakers, Dumars claimed the honor with averages of 27.3 points and 6.0 assists in the Finals. The next year when Detroit beat Portland, Thomas was the recipient with averages of 27.6 points and 7.0 assists.

