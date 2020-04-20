Ranking NBA's Top 10 Players of the 1990s

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best players from the 1990s. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

Tied #10 Reggie Miller

Rivalries were a big thing in the NBA in the 90s, especially in the Eastern Conference. In fact, all of the East’s elite teams during the decade were pretty much rivals of each other. Miller, a five-time NBA All-Star, was at the center of the strife between his Pacers and the Knicks. Indiana and New York actually played each other in the postseason five times during the 90s and six times from 1993-2000, and the Pacers’ sharpshooter had some of his most memorable moments in those series. He had 39 points – 25 in the fourth – in Indiana’s Game 5 win at MSG in the 1994 conference finals and he pulled off a miracle a year later, scoring eight points in nine seconds to propel the Pacers to an improbable Game 1 victory over the Knicks in the conference semis.

Other players deserving consideration on this list include Alonzo Mourning, Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton, Penny Hardaway, Joe Dumars, Dominique Wilkins, Grant Hill and Mitch Richmond.

