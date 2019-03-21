Ranking NBA's Most Improved Players in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his Most Improved Player Award candidates. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#15 Bojan Bogdanovic

You could argue that Indiana has as many as three Most Improved Player Award candidates – Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Bogdanovic. All three have been critical for the Pacers, especially after the Victor Oladipo injury. Bogdanovic has been the best of the three offensively, scoring 20 points or more 28 times through 72 games. His best performance so far came in late February when he posted 37 points against the Timberwolves.