Ranking Magic's Top 10 Defenders for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the Magic's best defenders in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Terrence Ross

The only players who recorded more deflections than Ross on the Magic last season were Jonathan Isaac and Nikola Vucevic. The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder, who became the first player in NBA history last season to make at least 200 3-pointers without starting in a single game, does an excellent job cutting off passing lanes. Something else he does really well is contest 3-point shots. Opponents shot 34 percent from downtown when Ross was the closest defender in 2018-19, per data.