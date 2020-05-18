Ranking Orlando Magic's All-Time Playoff Series Wins

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the Magic's all-time playoff series wins based on how impressive and entertaining they were. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#11 2010 Eastern Conference First Round Against Bobcats

2010 was the first time Charlotte, then known as the Bobcats, made the playoffs after regaining an NBA franchise six years earlier. That season, Charlotte had assembled a very impressive roster, which featured All-Star Gerald Wallace and several notable others including Stephen Jackson, Boris Diaw, Tyson Chandler, Larry Hughes, Raymond Felton and current Magic player D.J. Augustin. While solid, they were no match for the Magic, the defending Eastern Conference champs, as Orlando swept Charlotte behind a strong series from Jameer Nelson. The Magic’s 6-foot point guard averaged 23.8 points and shot nearly 43 percent from 3-point land throughout the series.

