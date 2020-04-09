Ranking Top 10 Defenders in Orlando Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best defenders in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Ben Wallace

Career-wise, Wallace is arguably the best defender to ever wear a Magic uniform. He’s one of only two players in NBA history to win the DPOY award four times. Dikembe Mutombo is the other. But, most of Wallace’s success came in Detroit, where he helped the Pistons win the title in 2004 and reach the Finals again the next season. With the Magic in 1999-00, the 6-foot-9 Alabama native was a defensive force inside – averaging 1.6 blocks per game, second most behind Bo Outlaw on that Heart & Hustle team.

