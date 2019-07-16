Ranking Magic's Top 10 3-Point Shooters for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the Magic's best 3-point shooters in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Markelle Fultz

Although there is no timetable for his return. Fultz has been working hard since the Magic acquired the now-21-year-old at the trade deadline last season. Outside shooting was a weakness of his while he was with the Sixers, largely because of his shoulder injury. But, it wasn’t a flaw when he was in college at the University of Washington, where he made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts in his one-and-done year before getting selected first overall in the 2017 draft.