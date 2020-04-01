Ranking Top 10 3-Point Shooters in Orlando Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks his 10 best 3-point shooters in team history. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 D.J. Augustin

In 2018-19, Augustin, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving were the only three point guards in the NBA who shot at least 40 percent from 3-point distance on at least 300 attempts. The prior season after the All-Star break, the Magic’s floor general ranked third in the entire league in 3-point percentage among players who took at least 100 threes during that span. The most memorable Magic 3-pointer of the decade was made by Augustin when he knocked down a game-winning triple with 3.4 seconds left in Game 1 of Orlando’s first round playoff series against Toronto.

Other players deserving consideration for this list include Ryan Anderson, Mike Miller, Tracy McGrady, Keith Bogans, Scott Skiles, Arron Afflalo and Jason Richardson.

