Ranking NBA's Top 10 European Players So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best European players so far this season. To qualify, the player must have been born in Europe. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Bojan Bogdanovic – You could definitely argue that the 29-year-old deserves to be ranked higher on this list considering he currently leads the league in 3-point percentage.

Nemanja Bjellica – Right behind the Pacers forward in 3-point percentage is Sacramento’s stretch four, who like Bogdanovic is shooting higher than 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Rudy Gobert – Despite the Jazz getting off to a rocky start, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounding through Utah’s first 18 games.

Dario Saric – Even though it’s going to take some time before he’s fully adjusted to his new environment, his hustle and toughness should help Minnesota right away.

Enes Kanter – Now in his eighth NBA season, the 26-year-old currently ranks second in the league in offensive rebounding, which is pretty amazing considering he comes off the bench most nights.

Cedi Osman – One of the few bright spots for the Cavs has been the play of their 23-year-old Turkish forward, who already has three 20-plus-point performances this season.