Ranking Top 10 Ball Handlers in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the top 10 ball handlers in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Steve Francis

One of the most memorable single possessions in NBA history featured Francis and his remarkable ball-handling artistry. In March 2000 in what was an otherwise nondescript game between the Rockets and Clippers, the three-time All-Star toyed with his defender, Troy Hudson, for what seemed like an eternity, showcasing seemingly every dribble move in the book before dropping in a floater.